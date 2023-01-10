Watch CBS News
Families of Rogers Park seniors who died in building with no AC receive $16 million

Families of Rogers Park seniors who died in building with no AC receive $16 million
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The families of three women who died in a Rogers park apartment building will receive a  $16 million payout from the building's owners.

There was no air conditioning running when the three seniors were found dead inside their apartments during a heat wave last May.

The victims' families will split the $16 million settlement equally.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 6:15 PM

