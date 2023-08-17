Former DCFS worker, 14 others charged with stealing $3.2 million in foster care funds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) worker and 14 other people have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of stealing $3.2 million in child care funds over a six-year stretch.

Shauntele Pridgeon, 54, was first arrested in the case in May, when the feds said she received $1.6 million in illicit payments from 14 separate childcare providers between 2016 and 2022. The money allegedly came from either overcharging rates or daycares that didn't even exist.

On Wednesday, a 41-count indictment was unsealed, accusing Pridgeon of arranging for at least $3.2 million in DCFS funds to be paid to 14 people after she'd approved them as providers caring for foster children, even though none of them actually had any foster kids in their care.

Federal prosecutors said, in exchange, her co-defendants paid Pridgeon bribes and kickbacks totaling approximately $1.6 million, which she used for personal expenses, including for gambling at a casino in Hammond, Indiana.

According to the charges:

co-defendant Latasha Thomas, 48, received more than $1.6 million in fraudulent payments;

co-defendant Tracey Jervier, 60, received more than $695,000;

co-defendant Tahndrea Harper, 50, received nearly $500,000;

co-defendant Joi Sanderson, 49, received more than $280,000;

co-defendant Keli Payne, 49, received more than $400,000;

co-defendant Ronnie Webb, 57, received more than $228,000;

co-defendant Nikki Giovanni Houston, 53, received more than $495,000;

co-defendant Shenita McGary, 37, received approximately $449,000;

co-defendant Sherri Baines, 45, received more than $263,000;

co-defendant Kiecha Lacey, 50, received more than $203,000;

co-defendant Christina Davis, 54, receive more than $128,000;

co-defendant Marissa Terry, 36, received more than $155,000;

co-defendant Aramis Collier, 39, received more than $75,000;

and co-defendant Aunsheree Nelson, 44, received more than $65,000

Each defendant faces at least one count of wire fraud, and faces up to 30 years in prison for each count.

Pridgeon's co-defendants began making their first court appearances on Wednesday. Pridgeon has been out on bond since after her arrest in May.