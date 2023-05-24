Watch CBS News
DCFS worker charged with stealing more than $1M, spending it at a casino

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) worker is charged with stealing more than a million dollars in child care money, and spending it at a casino.

Shauntelle Pridgeon was responsible for reviewing and approving daycare providers for children under DCFS' supervision.

Federal prosecutors said she received $1.6 million in payments from 2016 through 2022 from 14 separate childcare providers. The money came from either overcharging rates or daycares that didn't even exist.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 6:28 PM

