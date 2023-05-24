DCFS worker charged with stealing more than $1M, spending it at a casino
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) worker is charged with stealing more than a million dollars in child care money, and spending it at a casino.
Shauntelle Pridgeon was responsible for reviewing and approving daycare providers for children under DCFS' supervision.
Federal prosecutors said she received $1.6 million in payments from 2016 through 2022 from 14 separate childcare providers. The money came from either overcharging rates or daycares that didn't even exist.
