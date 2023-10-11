Watch CBS News
Day of the Girl Festival kicks off Wednesday on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wednesday is the start of the 12th annual Day of the Girl Festival.

Each year, the event unites hundreds of girls to celebrate their strength and recognize the potential of Black girls in Chicago.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center, located at 7059 S. South Shore Dr. 

This year's theme is "I am destined."

