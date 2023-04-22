Watch CBS News
Health Initiative hosting day long COVID vaccine clinic in South Austin

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's Nationwide Vaccination Day.

Twenty-one cities - including Chicago - will be holding COVID vaccination clinics.

The Chicago clinic will be at the Build, Inc. organization, located at 5100 West Harrison Street.

Health Initiative who is running the event tells us it will last all day.

They're working in partnership with the group 100 Black Men of Chicago to help under-served communities have access, to the COVID vaccine.  

First published on April 22, 2023 / 8:17 AM

