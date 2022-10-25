Watch CBS News
Closing arguments expected Tuesday in Waukesha parade attack suspect's trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The chaotic trial of the man charged with killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year will soon be going to the jury.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six homicide counts, in the parade rampage. Closing arguments in his trial are set to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Brooks is representing himself, and rested his case on Monday, but not by choice.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow declared the evidentiary portion of the trial over after Brooks refused to answer any questions and pretended he could not hear when she tried to determine whether he planned to testify on his own behalf, or call other witnesses.

Brooks faces life in prison if convicted.

Before closing arguments on Tuesday, the next step is to prepare the jury's instructions.

