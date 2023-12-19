Darien Harris exonerated of murder conviction based on testimony of blind witness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man who has been in prison for 12 years was cleared of murder charges on Tuesday and will be released from jail.

Darien Harris was convicted largely on the testimony of a witness who turned out to be legally blind, and earlier this month a judge vacated his conviction, but Cook County prosecutors said they planned to retry him.

However, on Tuesday morning, prosecutors agreed to drop all charges, meaning Harris will go free in a matter of hours.

"This is the best Christmas gift ever," said his mother, Nakesha Harris. "I feel like I'm dreaming. It doesn't feel real. I guess once I hold him in my arms, it'll be real."

Darien Harris' attorney, Lauren Myerscough-Mueller, said they were "thrilled" that prosecutors agreed to drop charges after reviewing the case over the past couple weeks.

Myerscough-Mueller said Harris now plans to go to law school so he can help others who have been wrongfully convicted clear their names.

"He has had to grow up largely in prison, but he has remained so positive. He is such an inspiration to so many," she said.

Harris, now 30, was only 18 when he was arrested for the 2011 murder of Rondell Moore at a gas station at 66th and Stony Island. He was convicted at a bench trial in 2014, and was sentenced to 76 years in prison.

Harris' lawyers said the prosecution's star witness, Dexter Saffold, was legally blind, a fact they were not aware of at his trial. They said Saffold lied about his vision at trial.

"Justice is supposed to be blind. The eyewitness is not supposed to be blind," attorney Lauren Myerscough-Mueller said. "That is not how you are supposed to convict someone. That is not how the justice system is supposed to work."

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spoke to Harris from jail last week.

"Look at the symbol of justice. It's a blindfold with the scale tipped in favor," he said. "That's how we come into the system as Black men. We come into the system blind – not knowing the law, not knowing nothing."

Harris' defense team also has said police misconduct played a role in Harris' conviction.

Myserscough-Mueller claimed that police intimidated another witness in the case. She said the driver who supposedly dropped off Harris at the gas station initially identified him as the gunman, but recanted at trial, accusing police of threatening his newborn baby. That witness later said he never saw Harris.

The only video from the murder shows a shooter, who is hard to make out, get dropped off in a car, run across the scene and then fire shots off camera.

Chicago police arrived to find a man fatally wounded, and Saffold was the main witness.

Saffold picked Harris out of a lineup. The high school senior, who had no criminal record, soon found himself charged and convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to 76 years in prison, just a few weeks shy of graduation.

After Harris was convicted, his lawyers discovered unrelated federal disability lawsuit filed by Saffold years earlier in 2003 in which two separate doctors attested to the fact that Saffold is legally blind and had been for a least a decade before the shooting.

That fact never came up during Harris' trial.

"They didn't do anything wrong because they didn't know. I didn't have to tell nobody about my medical history," Saffold said in 2019.

Saffold spoke to CBS 2 under the condition that his face be hidden. He said he stands by his testimony that he saw Darien Harris pull the trigger.

When asked if he is legally blind he responded, "I got glaucoma due to an eye disease."

He confirmed the medical records obtained by CBS 2 were authentic.