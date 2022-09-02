Watch CBS News
Danville man charged with murder of 30-year-old in Auburn Gresham

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 28-year-old man from Danville, Illinois is charged in the shooting death of another man in Auburn Gresham earlier this year.

Laquinton Walton was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force Thursday.

He was identified as the suspect who shot and killed a 30-year-old man in the 8500 block of South Sangamon on March 6.

Walton was placed into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

He is due in bond court Friday. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 2, 2022 / 12:33 PM

