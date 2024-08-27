Watch CBS News
Dangerous heat continues with storms Tuesday night in Chicago

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous heat continues for a second day in the Chicago area with storms in the evening. 

Excessive heat warnings remain in effect for the area through 10 p.m. 

Tuesday's highs will peak in the upper 90s with heat Index values in the 105 to 115-degree range. 

Strong to severe storms are possible starting Tuesday evening, mainly around sundown. 

There is potential for strong to severe storms. The main weather hazards will be heavy rain and gusty winds, however, hail and a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. 

By Labor Day weekend, cooler conditions are expected with lower humidity. 

Cooling Centers available in Chicago 

There are 50 Chicago cooling centers offering relief from the dangerous heat. Some of the center locations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

  • Englewood Center,  1140 W. 79th Street
  • Garfield Center (open 24 hours), 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove, 4314 S. Cottage Grove
  • North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can also visit any Chicago Public Library or Park District Fieldhouse. A map of cooling centers is available here.

Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society.

