Dangerous heat moving into Chicago with Heat Watch, Air Quality Alert issued. Here's what to expect

CHICAGO (CBS) —The city is preparing for the hot days ahead. Monday and Tuesday will have the hottest air of the season, and numerous heat alerts have been issued for the upcoming days.

Cook County has been issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. From noon until 8 p.m. Monday, heat advisories go into effect for the counties of McHenry, Lake, Kane, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Grundy, Will, and DuPage.

On Tuesday, from noon until 10 p.m., Excessive Heat Watches expand across the region, with the exception of LaPorte County. Under the watches, they could switch to excessive heat warnings or heat advisories.

Monday and Tuesday will have high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, competing with the record-high temperatures for both days, which currently stand at 97 degrees. Heat index values on Monday will range from 100 to 105 degrees.

On Tuesday, the feels-like temperatures will range from 105 to 115 degrees. Along with the extreme heat, a chance for strong to severe sporadic storms is in the forecast for Tuesday. As of Sunday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (2/5) and a marginal risk (1/5) issued for the region, meaning the chance for a stronger storm will be possible.

The rest of the weekend will still be hot and muggy. Temperatures will start in the 70s, and by the afternoon, highs will jump into the lower 90s, feeling like the middle 90s at times. Due to this steamy weather setup, Air Quality Alerts have been issued through Sunday night.

