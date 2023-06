New butterfly exhibit opening in Greektown

New butterfly exhibit opening in Greektown

New butterfly exhibit opening in Greektown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new art exhibit will be dedicated this afternoon in Greektown.

The Dance of Psyche is a kaleidoscope of butterflies, with 26 vibrant 3D sculptures by young artists.

The project is rooted in Greek culture, mythology, and geography.

The ribbon cutting is at 3 p.m. at the corner of Halsted and Van Buren.