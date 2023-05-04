Watch CBS News
Sports

Gary, Indiana native Dana Evans looks to play bigger role on revamped Sky team

By Matt Zahn

/ CBS Chicago

Gary, Indiana native Dana Evans looks to play bigger role on revamped Chicago Sky team
Gary, Indiana native Dana Evans looks to play bigger role on revamped Chicago Sky team 01:04

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Sky open up preseason play on Friday in Texas against the Dallas Wings.

It'll be the first game action for this almost totally revamped roster. With most of the start from their consistent title-contending team having departed, it's time for new leaders to step up.

Kahleah Cooper has been in that position before, but it will be a bigger role now for Gary native Dana Evans, who is entering her second season in Chicago.

"It feels so good," Evans said. "I'm excited. A new group obviously, new faces. I think this group is determined. I'm excited for what we've got to come."

Evans said she's spent time playing oversees, preparing to play in the WNBA, working on her defense and being in the best shape she could be in for the season. She said she wants to be "a totally ready player."

"I feel like I showed that a little bit last year in bits and pieces," Evans said. "But this year, I'm ready to take on that role where they can count on me defensively, offensively."

The Sky open the regular season two week from Friday on the road in Minnesota.

Matt Zahn
mattzahn.jpg

Matt Zahn joined CBS2 Chicago in October 2016 as a sports reporter and fill-in sports anchor, and what a time to come to Chicago. Matt arrived just as the Cubs won the World Series.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 4:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.