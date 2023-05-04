Gary, Indiana native Dana Evans looks to play bigger role on revamped Sky team

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Sky open up preseason play on Friday in Texas against the Dallas Wings.

It'll be the first game action for this almost totally revamped roster. With most of the start from their consistent title-contending team having departed, it's time for new leaders to step up.

Kahleah Cooper has been in that position before, but it will be a bigger role now for Gary native Dana Evans, who is entering her second season in Chicago.

"It feels so good," Evans said. "I'm excited. A new group obviously, new faces. I think this group is determined. I'm excited for what we've got to come."

Evans said she's spent time playing oversees, preparing to play in the WNBA, working on her defense and being in the best shape she could be in for the season. She said she wants to be "a totally ready player."

"I feel like I showed that a little bit last year in bits and pieces," Evans said. "But this year, I'm ready to take on that role where they can count on me defensively, offensively."

The Sky open the regular season two week from Friday on the road in Minnesota.