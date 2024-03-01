1 person shot on Chicago Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, shots were fired from a vehicle into the victim's car at 83rd Street just before 11:40 a.m.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Southbound lanes are closed at 75th Street as police investigate, ISP confirmed.

This is a developing story.