Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person shot on Chicago Expressway

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, shots were fired from a vehicle into the victim's car at 83rd Street just before 11:40 a.m.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. 

Southbound lanes are closed at 75th Street as police investigate, ISP confirmed. 

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 12:22 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.