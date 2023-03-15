Illinois State Police respond to reported shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

ISP shut down SB lanes of Dan Ryan Expressway after possible shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police closed the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 87th Street on Wednesday morning to investigate a possible shooting.

Troopers responded to reports of a shooting at 87th Street around 5 a.m.

All southbound lanes were shut down until about 7:50 a.m. as troopers walked the expressway to look for evidence.

All lanes have since reopened.

Police have not provided any details on the shooting, including whether anyone was wounded.

So far this year, there have been 21 shootings on Chicago area expressways. Six of those happened on the Dan Ryan.