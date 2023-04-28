Watch CBS News
Local News

Cause for emergency repairs on DuSable bridge on Michigan Avenue revealed

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Center median railing damaged during lift on Michigan Avenue bridge
Center median railing damaged during lift on Michigan Avenue bridge 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We now know what led to emergency repairs on the Michigan Avenue bridge this week.

Turns out, a center median railing was damaged Wednesday during a bridge lift.

The Chicago Department of Transportation shut down some lanes Wednesday night to make emergency repairs on the DuSable bridge.

CODT says there is no structural damage. Repair work will continue into next week.

The city is doing more bridge lifts starting at 8 a.m. Saturday from Ashland to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.