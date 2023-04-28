Cause for emergency repairs on DuSable bridge on Michigan Avenue revealed

Center median railing damaged during lift on Michigan Avenue bridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We now know what led to emergency repairs on the Michigan Avenue bridge this week.

Turns out, a center median railing was damaged Wednesday during a bridge lift.

The Chicago Department of Transportation shut down some lanes Wednesday night to make emergency repairs on the DuSable bridge.

CODT says there is no structural damage. Repair work will continue into next week.

The city is doing more bridge lifts starting at 8 a.m. Saturday from Ashland to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.