Daily Herald executive Peter Rosengren posthumously receives Carnegie Hero Medal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's an important day for the family of a man from west suburban Batavia, who died saving children from drowning.

Daily Herald newspaper executive Peter Rosengren will posthumously receive the prestigious Carnegie Hero Medal.

His family accepted the award in his memory on Tuesday. Last March, Rosengren drowned while trying to save kids from a rip current in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Carnegie Hero Medal is the highest civilian honor in the country.