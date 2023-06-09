Watch CBS News
Police investigating armed robbery inside CVS store parking lot in Park Ridge

By Jeramie Bizzle

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – Police are seeking information in connection to an armed robbery in Park Ridge Thursday night.

Police said around 9:17 p.m., officers responded to the report of the robbery inside the parking lot of a CVS drug store, located at 2648 E. Dempster.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victims, two women and a man, who related that after exiting the store a man approached, displayed a handgun tucked into his waistband, and then proceeded to a purse from one of the women.

The suspect then ran to an awaiting tan-colored 4-door sedan with tinted windows, entered the front passenger's seat, and fled from the parking lot last seen heading eastbound on Dempster, police said.

Police described the suspect as a male wearing a mask and glasses with a tan-colored hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5256.

