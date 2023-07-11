Cute Alert! Shedd Aquarium welcomes penguin rockhopper chick

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is welcoming a new addition for visitors and scientists studying the species.

A rockhopper chick joins the penguin colony. According to the Shedd, the last rockhopper chick born there was Diego. It was hatched in 2015.

The chick, who currently does not have a name, is being taken care of by its cared for by its parents Edward and Annie, and the aquarium's animal care team.

It began breaking out of its egg in June "after developing for about 32 days" according to Shedd officials. Right now it weighs close to two pounds and it's growing every day, thanks to feedings from its parents and care experts throughout the day.

Shedd visitors could get a peek of the chick as it'll spend time in the Polar Play Zone with its parents.

Guests may recognize the chick's parents, two penguins that rose to stardom following Shedd's penguin field trip viral videos and were the subject of their own subsequent children's book.

According to the Shedd, the next big milestone for the little chick will be "increased socialization with animal care staff, who will also be feeding the chick from time to time."

The Shedd said it "contributes to penguin research and conservation efforts globally, applying animal care expertise and scientific resources to better understand how penguins in the wild are being impacted by climate change."

