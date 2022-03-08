Penguins 'autograph' Shedd Aquarium's new book, 'Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Penguin pride is running at full speed at the Shedd Aquarium.
The Shedd is celebrating the launch of the new children's book, "Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure," which was released on Tuesday.
The book's stars hopped along the inside covers of the books to "penguin-graph" them with animal-safe paint on their flippers.
Last week, the Shedd surprised some kindergartners at Martha M. Ruggles Elementary School, 7831 S. Prairie Ave., with copies of the book to take home - along with penguin plush toys.
A portion of the proceeds for the book will go toward supporting ongoing penguin care at the aquarium and conservation for penguins in the world.
