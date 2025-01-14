"Cultural Stadium" plan aims to revitalize downtown Chicago through the arts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago organization wants to use the power of the arts to revitalize downtown.

A team of civic, business, arts, and community leaders are working on what they call "The Cultural Stadium," a project to reimagine downtown as just that – a stadium for the city's cultural arts.

Some of their ideas include a floating stage on the Chicago River, a barge to host a floating farmers market, or food trucks on barges to dock at different spots along the river.

The minds behind the "Cultural Stadium" project held a presentation and panel discussion on Tuesday at the City Club of Chicago.

"We need to change the way Chicago's perceived, and we need to think about how do we keep these kids who come here to go to school – the best and brightest – how do we engage them in this city, and say this is where it's happening, this is the place where you need to be," said Lou Raizin, president of Broadway In Chicago, which manages stage productions at five downtown Chicago theaters.

Presenters emphasized the need to fund public art projects. They also believe that if you create an environment that is filled with art and is welcoming to artists, tourists and businesses investments will follow.