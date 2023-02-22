Cubs' Patrick Wisdom looks find role among with new team additions

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – Patrick Wisdom blasted 53 home runs for the Chicago Cubs the last two seasons, mostly playing at third base.

But with additions of guys like Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer, and Edwin Rios among others, playing time is no guarantee. CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris spoke with Wisdom about figuring out his new role.

Harris: "Patrick, I know it's been an offseason of change in so many different ways. You come in here and look at the roster and some of the additions. What do you make of what the Cubs did in the offseason? And how closely were you paying attention when those signings were announced?"

Wisdom: "Yeah I was playing close attention, because it's our team and I feel part of that. I saw the names coming across, and they kept coming in like 'Dang! Dang! Hey!" you know? So it was super cool. I think we have a good mix of veteran guys who've been around the league and who have won, but also a lot of good prospects who are super talented. I think it's going to mesh really well. And I think we have great leaders in this clubhouse that I think will lead us in the right direction."

Harris: "With so many additions, a lot of guys are moving positions, playing time becomes kind of a question mark for a lot of people. How do you see your role on this team? And what are you doing in Spring Training to solidify yourself in the lineup?"

Wisdom: "I want to be super open with them and I hope they're open with me in terms of where I stand, let them know that I'm willing to play anywhere. I'm willing to help this team win. That's the main objective. Whatever I can do to help, whether it's playing against lefties, playing against righties, playing every day, coming off the bench, like I said, whatever it is, I'm happy to do it."

Harris: "When you look at the offseason, did you change anything in terms of your approach, getting ready for the season? Does this spring feel any different for you?"

Wisdom: "Yeah I changed up little things, little minute things, little fixes in my swing to help me be more consistent. And then fine-tune a mental approach, a mental plan, a kind of mental routine, if you will. Because I feel like I was a little lacking there. Those are all things you can implement once spring starts. It's a little more difficult when games get rolling and everything, so it's nice in the offseason when you have time. Now is kind of the real test to see if everything will work out, which I'm sure it will. And so I'm just ready to get going."