Cubs Opening Day: Here's what you need to know

Cubs Opening Day: Here's what you need to know

Cubs Opening Day: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Baseball season is back at Chicago's Wrigley Field as the Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers for Opening Day Thursday.

The Cubs will kick off the season at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m.

CBS 2's Chris Tye is reporting live from Wrigley Field with just hours before the first pitch.

Gates open 90 minutes before the first pitch. Gates will open two hours before first pitch for Opening Day. You can bring a bag to the ballpark, but it must be smaller than 16 x 16 x 8 inches in size.

Single game tickets are still available for fans to purchase for Opening Day and for games throughout the regular season. You can buy tickets www.cubs.com.

New this year to Wrigley is Small Cheval in the Budweiser Bleachers. You can also check out the new loaded Greek fries in a souvenir helmet and a burger brat.

Of course, you can still get your Garett's popcorn and a Chicago hotdog.

Businesses in Wrigleyville are gearing up for the crowds. They are stocking up for an anticipated record number of people heading to the ballpark Thursday afternoon.