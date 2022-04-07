Cubs Opening Day at Wrigley Field: here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Baseball season is back at Chicago's Wrigley Field as the Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers for Opening Day Thursday.

The Cubs will kick off the season at 1:20 p.m. CBS 2's Ryan Baker is reporting live from Wrigley Field.

Hey Hey!! It’s #OpeningDay! We’re #LIVE at the Friendly Confines all morning for the @Cubs season opener vs the Brewers. Joins us for all the fun on @cbschicago! https://t.co/R4aDUBCQSW pic.twitter.com/zIcBVNVyXw — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) April 7, 2022

John Vincent will sing the national anthem and Cubs Hall of Famers will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sing the seventh-inning stretch.

To show support for Ukraine, the Cubs will Opening Day will feature a performance by the Ukrainian American Youth Association Choir of the Mykola Pavlushkov Branch in Chicago. The group will sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

There will also be a raffle benefiting Ukrainian relief efforts.

"Today we are dedicating our 50/50 raffle to support Ukraine," Alicia Gonzalez, Cubs Charities executive director, said. "If you are in the state of Illinois, you can go purchase a raffle ticket online starting at 11 a.m. all the way through the end of the game."

If you are at the field, you can purchase the tickets through the ballpark app. Money will go to local charities and the Red Cross.

"If you want to support Ukraine, you can go online and buy your tickets today," Gonzalez said.

The cubs are reminding fans that all purchases at Wrigley Field are cashless. All food and beverage orders can be placed through the MLB Ballpark app or a scanned QR code located throughout the ballpark.

You can buy tickets on the Cubs website.