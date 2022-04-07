Watch CBS News

Cubs Opening Day: Wrigleyville bars and restaurants prepare to welcome fans

By Meredith Barack

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wrigleyville bars and restaurants are prepared to welcome fans for Cubs Opening Day. 

CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported live from Sluggers where the owner says he ready for his loyal customers to return. The bar is back to full occupancy after state COVID guidelines limited guests. 

"Our dance floor will be packed, our batting cages will be pitching balls, our dueling pianos will be rolling after every game," Owner Zach Strauss said. "People will be in Sluggers with smiles from ear-to-ear. 

Sluggers, located at 3540 N. Clark St., has batting cages for guests to practice their skills. 

Meredith Barack
Meredith Barack is a general assignment reporter. She joined CBS2 Chicago in September 2020.

First published on April 7, 2022 / 8:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

