Cubs game, Millennium Park concert go on as planned despite world's worst air quality in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The danger of the smoky air caused by the Canadian wildfires impacted outdoor activities in Chicago and across the suburbs Tuesday night.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the Cubs carried on with their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field Tuesday evening. The Cubs lost 5-1.

Meanwhile, people were still venturing out – regardless of the unhealthy conditions brought on by what was the worst air quality in the world Tuesday.

RELATED: How long will the air quality be bad in Chicago?

At Millennium Park, the harmonious sounds of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra broke through the smog above. The Concert for Chicago celebrated Music Director Riccardo Muti's tenure with the CSO as he retires from his post.

The orchestra performed longtime Chicago resident Florence Price's Andante moderato, and Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony.

"I knew it was kind of foggy, but I wasn't sure what was going on," said Al Varnado.

Varnado was among thousands who opted to pull up a chair or grab a blanket and enjoy the performance.

"I love classical music; symphony music," Varnado said.

But there was no denying the air overshadowed the orchestra.

"It's still tolerable you know," Varnado said. "I've seen more people wearing masks then any time before."

The CSO advised that concertgoers might want to wear an N95 or KN95 mask. People covered up for good reasons, with Tuesday's air quality having been deemed "very unhealthy" – and the worst in the world for the day.

Thomas Madeja and his kids monitored the night as they attended the CSO concert.

"My throat hurts a little bit with this hazy weather, and his eyes were a little dusty, he said," Madeja said as he sat next to his son. "But, you know, thought we'd come down and see how it goes."

Across Chicago and the suburbs, the smoke from the Canadian wildfires shut down many outside events.

Just to the north in Evanston, all beaches were closed too. Out west in Wheaton, the police department canceled its outdoor community event "out of an abundance of caution."

The Chicago Park District also decided the show would not go on at "Movies in the Park." There had been three such events planned for Tuesday evening -- "Mrs. Doubtfire" at Oakwood Beach, "Ticket to Paradise" at Montgomery Ward Park on the Near North Side, and "Space Jam" outside the Museum of Science and Industry.

The Porchlight Music Theatre's production of "Broadway in your Backyard," scheduled for 6 p.m. at Unity Park in Logan Square, was also canceled.

But the Cubs game went on, and fans still packed Wrigley to see them – although some wore masks.

Fans arrive prior to the game between the Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 27, 2023. An air quality alert was issued due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. / Getty Images

Meanwhile back downtown, the crowd didn't mind the haze for the chance to enjoy the orchestra.

"I know people were monitoring. I know people are being careful," Madeja said, "but I'm not surprised that it's not canceled."

The City of Chicago advised those without access to properly-ventilated and safe indoor conditions to use public libraries, Park District facilities, senior centers, the Chicago Cultural Center at 78 E. Washington St., or the city's community service centers – which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One community service center, the Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours.