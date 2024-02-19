Chicago Cubs, White Sox start full-squad workouts in Spring Training

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – It's all hands on deck at Spring Training in Arizona as full squad workouts begin for both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

For Cubs manager Craig Counsell, it was a chance to make a true first impression as the new skipper. His reputation of being one of the best in baseball means there are bound to be changes. Players were already buying in.

On a day that almost reached 80 degrees, Cubs camp continued to heat up with Counsell's first full-squad workout.

"First, it was just fun to have everybody here," Counsell said. "It was fun to talk to them. It was fun to be in front of a team. This is the start of something and it's on all of us to make it look like the way we want it to look like."

Shortstop Dansby Swanson added, "A lot of it really is just about team building, right? We got a new group, got some new faces, got some old faces, but everybody's in a different life position than they were a year ago and starting to recreate some relationships and stay united on every front."

It was early, but the message was clear as to how Counsell will shape his roster and the expectations for position battles to shake out.

"I love his presence," said pitcher Drew Smyly. "I love the messages that he's sent out to the group. You know, winning teams are fun to be on and sometimes you don't always get what you want and that was kind of the message today: I'd rather be the guy that helps a winning team than a certain guy with a distinct role on a bad team. If everyone gets their way, we're probably not that good of a team. That was kind of the message he had for us today and I think that speaks volumes for where we're trying to go."

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said there have been discussions with Cody Bellinger's camp about a possible return to Chicago, but there haven't been any negotiations. Ricketts said, "Until they're ready to negotiate, there isn't much we can do."

White Sox welcome plenty of new faces

Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado was among a number of new faces for the White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., but a fully healthy Yoan Moncada returned and looked ready to go.

First baseman Andrew Vaughn was also gearing up for his fourth major league season with the sox.

New general manager Chris Getz was feeling positive about the early looks of camps with the full squad reporting.

"You look back to where we were in September and to where we are now, whether it be some additions to the front office staff, major league staff, obviously there've been some roster moves," said Getz. "And now to have everyone in the same building, and kind of bring it all to life, is exciting."

Getz added, "We've been very thoughtful, both for [the] short term and long term, and we'll continue to do so."