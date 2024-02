Chicago White Sox welcome plenty of new faces in Spring Training Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado was among a number of new faces for the White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., but a fully healthy Yoan Moncada returned and looked ready to go. First baseman Andrew Vaughn was also gearing up for his fourth major league season with the Sox. New general manager Chris Getz was feeling positive about the early looks of camps with the full squad reporting.