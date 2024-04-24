Cubs' Cody Bellinger on injured list with fractured ribs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another key Cubs player has suffered an injury.

Cody Bellinger suffered two fractured ribs when he crashed into the Wrigley Field wall Tuesday night. He is going on the injured with no timetable for a return.

X-rays after the game were clean, but an MRI today showed the fractures.

The Cubs called up top prospect Pete Crow Armstrong to fill Bellinger's roster spot, as Bellinger goes on the injured list.

Pitchers Kyle Hendricks and Drew Smyly were also each put on the injured list this week. Hendricks – the last player from the 2016 World Series championship team – has a back strain, while Smyly has a hip impingement.