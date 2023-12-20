Watch CBS News
NTSB continuing tests on the CTA's Yellow Line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal NTSB investigators are back at the site of last month's CTA Yellow Line train crash that injured dozens.

Those investigators are expected to conduct testing throughout the week.

The visit comes after the announcement that there will be new safety changes coming to the Yellow Line.

yellow-line-crash-scene.png
NTSB

A train did brake but didn't stop in time to avoid crashing into a snow removal machine on the tracks near the Howard Line station.

Now the CTA is dropping the max speed limit of the yellow line from 55 to 35 miles per hour.

