Ride CTA vintage train cars this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All aboard for a ride back in time on the CTA this weekend.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is marking the 100th birthday of old railcars by putting them back on the tracks.

You can hop onboard Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 in the afternoon when vintage Heritage Fleet cars will be circling the Loop.

Just pay the regular fare and prepare to return to the 20th century.

This Saturday, July 29, riders will be able to hop aboard the 4000-series train cars 100 years after they first entered...