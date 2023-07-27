Ride CTA vintage train cars this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- All aboard for a ride back in time on the CTA this weekend.
The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is marking the 100th birthday of old railcars by putting them back on the tracks.
You can hop onboard Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 in the afternoon when vintage Heritage Fleet cars will be circling the Loop.
Just pay the regular fare and prepare to return to the 20th century.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.