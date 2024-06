Reports of fights at 63rd Street CTA stop halts trains

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of people stop trains on the Red Line overnight.

It was outside the 63rd Street stop around 3:30 Monday morning after calls about teens fighting on the platform and holding the doors of the trains open.

Police arrived to break up the fights and escort everyone out of the station. The CTA said trains were stopped for about half an hour.

Chicago police made no arrests, and no one was hurt.