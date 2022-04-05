CTA train operator pushed onto tracks at Granville Red Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA train operator was shoved onto the tracks at the Granville Red Line station in Edgewater Monday night.

The Chicago Transit Authority said an attacker pushed the train operator onto the tracks for reasons unknown. The extent of the operator's injuries were not known, but it is known that the operator did not come into extent with the electrified third rail.

Trains were delayed following the incident.

The CTA was working with police to identify the attacker late Monday.