Looking for a 'sign' to get a special Valentine's Day Gift? CTA may have an answer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you thought about what you're going to get your valentine this year?

You only have 12 more days, so we thought we'd help you out -- actually the CTA is going to help you out.

How about their very own CTA sign?

It can come from one of your favorite rail stations, across all lines: Pink, Green, Red, Blue, whatever you like. If signs aren't your thing, you can get other items as well, like a t-shirt or mug from the Pink Line.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 5:02 PM

