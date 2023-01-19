Man attacked, robbed while waiting on CTA platform in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked and robbed while waiting on a CTA platform in Norwood Park overnight.

Around 12:35 a.m., police said a 44-year-old man was waiting on the platform, in the 5500 block of North Harlem Avenue, when three men approached and demanded money,

Police said the victim told the offenders he didn't have anything before the offenders kicked him to the ground and took items from his pockets. The victim refused medical attention.

The offenders left the scene and no arrests have been made.