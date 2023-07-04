Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek robbers who beat CTA passenger at Red Line stop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPD releases surveillance images from Red Line robbery
CPD releases surveillance images from Red Line robbery 00:20
Red Line Robbery
Surveillance images of a group of men who beat and robbed a CTA passenger at the Grand stop on the Red Line on June 28, 2023. Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are hoping surveillance images from the CTA will help them catch a group of robbers who targeted a man on the Red Line last week.

Around 5 p.m. on June 28, a group of robbers approached a Red Line passenger from behind while he was walking on the platform at the Grand stop. 

They pulled him into a stairwell and beat him before taking his wallet and running off.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the robbers to call Area 1 detectives at (312) 745-4706.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 5:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.