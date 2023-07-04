Police seek robbers who beat CTA passenger at Red Line stop

Surveillance images of a group of men who beat and robbed a CTA passenger at the Grand stop on the Red Line on June 28, 2023. Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are hoping surveillance images from the CTA will help them catch a group of robbers who targeted a man on the Red Line last week.

Around 5 p.m. on June 28, a group of robbers approached a Red Line passenger from behind while he was walking on the platform at the Grand stop.

They pulled him into a stairwell and beat him before taking his wallet and running off.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the robbers to call Area 1 detectives at (312) 745-4706.