Police release images of 3 suspects in attempted armed robbery on CTA Red Line train at 47th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help identifying three people who tried to rob a passenger on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month on the South Side.

Detectives said, around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 9, the three suspects approached the victim on board a train at the 47th Street station, displayed a knife, maced the victim, and tried to take their belongings.

Police on Sunday released surveillance images of the three suspects, and asked anyone who recognizes them or has other information on the robbery attempt to contact mass transit detectives at 312-745-4447.