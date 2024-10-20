Watch CBS News
Local News

Police release images of 3 suspects in attempted armed robbery on CTA Red Line train at 47th Street

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help identifying three people who tried to rob a passenger on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month on the South Side.

Detectives said, around 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 9, the three suspects approached the victim on board a train at the 47th Street station, displayed a knife, maced the victim, and tried to take their belongings.

Police on Sunday released surveillance images of the three suspects, and asked anyone who recognizes them or has other information on the robbery attempt to contact mass transit detectives at 312-745-4447.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.