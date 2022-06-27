Watch CBS News
Police ask for help to identify suspects in armed robbery on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO (CBS) - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects of an armed robbery that took place on the CTA Red Line earlier this month.

Police on Monday released surveillance images of the suspects.

27-jun-22-community-alert-7th-district-armed-robbery-red-line-69th-st-jf280210-pic-1.jpg
Mass Transit Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify suspects of an armed robbery that took place June 15 Chicago Police

The incident occurred at the 69th Street stop on the Red Line, 15 W. 69th St. at approximately 5:25 a.m. on June 15.

Police said the suspects approached a 44-year-old male victim. They brandished a firearm and forcefully took his personal property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-745-4706.

red-line-robbery-suspects.jpg
Surveillance images of two men suspected of robbing a CTA passenger on the Red Line on June 15, 2022 Chicago Police

First published on June 27, 2022 / 11:28 AM

