CTA rail workers' union wants more security on trains after Blue Line mass shooting

Union representing CTA workers calls for more security on trains

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The head of the union representing CTA rail workers says they need more security, after two violent crimes on or near the 'L' system in recent days.

On Monday, a mass shooting left four people dead on a Blue Line train. The accused gunman was later arrested on a Pink Line train and has been charged with four counts of murder.

Tuesday night, a CTA employee was seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting near the Howard station in Rogers Park. At last check, the 51-year-old man was in serious condition.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308 president/business agent Pennie McCoach, whose union represents CTA rail workers, said employees are rattled and afraid to come to work.

"We're angry, the members are afraid, they don't know what the next step would be. A lot of them are at a point that they don't even want to come to work, because of the safety issues that they have to deal with," she said.

McCoach said the union has asked for private security officers with the power to arrest people to be deployed on trains. She said, so far, the CTA has balked at that request.