Mass Transit detectives seek suspect in robbery at CTA Pink Line California stop

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who robbed a CTA passenger last month.

Detectives said on June 29 around 1 p.m., the victim was on the Pink Line platform, in the 2000 block of South California Ave, when she was approached by the suspect who forcefully took a cell phone from her hand.

He is described as an African American between 18-24 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section 312-745-4706.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 11:55 AM

