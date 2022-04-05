After CTA train operator is shoved onto tracks, head of union says serious action is needed to curb crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CTA train operator was recovering Tuesday, a day after being pushed onto the train tracks at the Granville Red Line stop in Edgewater.

The incident comes amid a trend of continued crime reported on the city's trains. The operators' union leader told CBS 2's Tara Molina enough is enough.

The train operator tried to help someone and ended up hurt.

Police said at 8:34 p.m. Monday, the operator was about to resume his southbound Red Line run at the station above Granville Avenue just east of Broadway, when he heard a voice asking for help in getting a cellphone that had fallen on the tracks.

The operator left to the train to help, and when he turned to look at the tracks, someone pushed him from behind and he fell, police said.

It was not clear whether the person who pushed the train operator was the same person who had called for help. But the operator had to stay down on the tracks until the Chicago Transit Authority was able to cut the power.

First responders then took the operator to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. He was reported in serious condition at the time, and was complained that he felt soreness throughout his body, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the operator was back at home recovering. Everyone was grateful he did not fall onto the electrified third rail.

Chicago Police are still looking for whoever pushed the train operator. Meanwhile, Amalgamated Transit Workers Union Local 308 President Eric Dixon said a lot more needs to be done in terms of safety on the CTA.

"I had one young lady call me just the other day saying that she has knots in her stomach every time she comes to work because she doesn't know what's going to happen," Dixon said. "At what point is something done to stop this, and make people feel a lot safer coming to their job?"

We have requested video or images of the incident since the suspect still hasn't been identified, but the CTA isn't releasing those right now.

The CTA released the following statement:

"Overall, the CTA is a very safe system, and the Chicago Police Department, along with CTA, are committed to making it even safer. Though yesterday's incident was a very rare occurrence, we absolutely will not tolerate anyone seeking to harm our employees. CTA is assisting CPD with its investigation, including sharing any available video."

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. also issued a separate statement:

"This incident is absolutely unacceptable and won't be tolerated. We are working closely with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to identify the individuals responsible for this unwarranted attack, and make sure they face the stiffest penalties possible. Our employees are providing essential transit service every day, and we have zero tolerance for anyone seeking to harm them. "The safety and security of our employees is our top priority, and we work very closely with CPD to ensure the safest environment possible. The CTA has invested significantly in equipment and systems to keep employees safe, and we're always working with the leadership and members of ATU to enhance those efforts. "Additionally, whenever a CTA employee is assaulted while on duty, we work closely with law enforcement to ensure that felony upgrades are aggressively pursued against the offender(s)."

Police late Tuesday said there were no updates on the investigation, and they do not have videos or photos of the incident.

