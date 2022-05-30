CTA operating on holiday schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is making some changes for this holiday week.

Also service Monday, May 30 will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Officials also say to expect some delays through June 3. The CTA said a number of employees are out with COVID-19.

Just Sunday the CTA told CBS 2 that Green Line service is temporarily suspended between Garfield and Cottage Grove. Shuttle bus and train service is available.