CTA operating on holiday schedule

CTA operating on holiday schedule for Memorial Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is making some changes for this holiday week. 

Also service Monday, May 30 will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule. 

Officials also say to expect some delays through June 3. The CTA said a number of employees are out with COVID-19. 

Just Sunday the CTA told CBS 2 that Green Line service is temporarily suspended between Garfield and Cottage Grove. Shuttle bus and train service is available.

First published on May 30, 2022 / 12:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

