CTA operating on holiday schedule
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is making some changes for this holiday week.
Also service Monday, May 30 will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule.
Officials also say to expect some delays through June 3. The CTA said a number of employees are out with COVID-19.
Just Sunday the CTA told CBS 2 that Green Line service is temporarily suspended between Garfield and Cottage Grove. Shuttle bus and train service is available.
