CTA offering free rides in Chicago on all buses, trains for New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is making it easier for you to get home safely on New Year's Eve.

They're teaming up with Miller Lite to offer free rides on Dec. 31.

If you're making plans to ring in the new year you can take advantage of all train lines and bus routes from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Their goal is to cut down the number of drunk driving incidents across the city.