Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seeking group who battered, robbed passenger at CTA Harrison Red Line stop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for the group who attacked and robbed a CTA passenger as he was exiting a train last week.

Police say four men and a woman, all between the ages of 20 and 30, attacked the victim at the CTA Red Line Harrison stop on Feb. 4 around 2:10 a.m.

The suspects took the victim's belongings and when he attempted to get them back one of them pulled out a knife. All five then fled the scene.

red-line-suspect-1.png
Chicago Police Department
redline-suspect-2.png
Chicago Police Department
red-line-suspect-3.png
Chicago Police Department
redline-suspect-4.png
Chicago Police Department
red-line-suspect-5.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706

First published on February 11, 2023 / 11:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.