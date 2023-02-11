Police seeking group who battered, robbed passenger at CTA Harrison Red Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for the group who attacked and robbed a CTA passenger as he was exiting a train last week.

Police say four men and a woman, all between the ages of 20 and 30, attacked the victim at the CTA Red Line Harrison stop on Feb. 4 around 2:10 a.m.

The suspects took the victim's belongings and when he attempted to get them back one of them pulled out a knife. All five then fled the scene.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706