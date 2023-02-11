Police seeking group who battered, robbed passenger at CTA Harrison Red Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for the group who attacked and robbed a CTA passenger as he was exiting a train last week.
Police say four men and a woman, all between the ages of 20 and 30, attacked the victim at the CTA Red Line Harrison stop on Feb. 4 around 2:10 a.m.
The suspects took the victim's belongings and when he attempted to get them back one of them pulled out a knife. All five then fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at 312-745-4706
