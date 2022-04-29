Watch CBS News

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin looks to expand CTA electric bus program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's another big step in cutting down pollution on Chicago streets. Expanding CTA's electric bus program.  

Senator Dick Durban (D-IL) walked around an electric CTA bus and says there are about two dozen of them already.

He has helped secure $2 million to build more charging stations. 

"The deadline for being all-electric buses on the CTA is 2040, 18 years from now. We want this to happen much sooner. Making sure we clean up the air in and around Chicago with these electric buses before that," Durban said.   

Senator Durbin also announced a half-million-dollar grant for a program at the electrical workers' union to train high school students for electric and renewable energy careers.  

