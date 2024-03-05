CTA calls on private companies to submit tech solutions to improve system

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is trying something new to improve bus and train service for riders.

The transit agency on Tuesday launched what it calls the CTA Innovation Studio – calling for private-sector companies to submit ideas that could solve some of the CTA's problems.

"The Innovation Studio provides a means of accelerating our efforts to address a variety of challenges affecting our day-to-day operations, ranging from our number one priority of safety to the customer experience and operational efficiencies," CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a news release. "And the first operational efficiency we are realizing with the launch of this program is the reduction of time it will take for us to begin real-world testing of cutting-edge technologies, which otherwise would take us months or years to bring to a reality."

The CTA is asking developers to focus on three specific challenges.

Improving rail safety with technology that automatically detects objects or people on the tracks so as to avoid collisions, and either reduce or eliminate service delays. Infamously, back in November, a Yellow Line train for seven weeks

Automating the process of managing conditions and more than 10,000 bus stops – rather than having people do it manually

Expanding real-time arrival and service alert information at both sheltered and unsheltered bus stops throughout the CTA system.

A CTA panel will review any proposals in hopes of testing out new ideas by the end of this year.

