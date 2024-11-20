1 critically wounded in stabbing on CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

Police investigating "disturbance" on CTA bus on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was critically injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning on a CTA bus in the Chatham neighborhood.

CTA officials received a disturbance call just before 9:40 a.m. on board a westbound No. 79 bus at 79th Street, near the entrance to the Red Line station along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a person was stabbed on the bus, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Police could not immediately provide further information on the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.