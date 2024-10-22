Man stabbed on CTA bus on Lower West Side of Chicago

Person stabbed on CTA bus on Ashland Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed during a fight on board a CTA bus Tuesday morning on the Lower West Side.

Police said, around 9:40 a.m., a 22-year-old man got into a fight on a CTA bus in the 2500 block of South Ashland Avenue.

The man suffered a cut to his face and a stab wound to his right hand.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

The suspect was arrested, and charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.

Just hours earlier, another man was stabbed on a different bus on Ashland Avenue—near 71st Street. Investigators late Tuesday were still looking for the man who got on the bus just after 4 a.m., and robbed a passenger on board.

When the victim gave chase, the suspect turned and cut them. The victim is expected to recover.