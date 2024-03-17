CTA Brown Line service suspended between Kimball, Belmont; shuttle buses available

CHICAGO (CBS) – CTA Brown Line service was suspended between Kimball and Belmont Sunday morning.

According to the CTA's website, the temporary suspension is due to track conditions.

Trains are currently operating only between Belmont and the Loop. Shuttle buses are available between Kimball and Belmont as a connecting service.

Riders are encouraged to seek service alternatives, including bus routes and other rail lines.

"We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time."

Riders can visit transitchicago.com for updates.