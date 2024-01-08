Police seek to identify machete-wielding man in CTA Blue Line robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a man armed with a machete who robbed two people on the CTA Blue Line last month.
Around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 30, a man wielding a machete approached two people at the Kedzie-Homan stop on the Blue Line, and demanded their belongings, police said.
The man fled after robbing the victims. On Monday, Chicago police released two surveillance footage images of the robber, showing him wearing a black jacket with fur trim on the hood, and a black shirt and pants with what appear to be white flower patterns.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact CPD mass transit detectives at (312) 745-4447.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.