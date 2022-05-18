Police search for man who robbed passenger on CTA Blue Line Platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are asking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a woman on the CTA Blue Line platform in the Loop Sunday.

Police said around 5:50 a.m., the offender approached a passenger at the Clark and Lake station and grabbed her purse from her shoulder. The two began to struggle before the offender took possession of the victim's belongings.

The offender is described as an African American man, 18-25 years of age, between 5 foot 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He also has short hair and was wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans, and dark shoes with white soles.

Police remind the public:

· Always be aware of your surroundings.

· Dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant.

· Provide the information to the police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at (312)-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com